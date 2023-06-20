Pedophiles Use Instagram To Share & Sell Child Pornography

June 20, 2023 | Tags: censorship, free speech

Facebook/Meta took drastic measures years ago to censor and ban a lot of right-wing political content and White nationalism but have hardly done anything to crack down on child pornography on Instagram. Allowing them to use hashtags and even point to off site market places to purchase criminal child sexual abuse content.



