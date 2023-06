Republican Vows Hunter Biden Plea Deal Will Have ‘No Impact’ on Congressional Probe

June 20, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A House Republican probing the Biden family's foreign dealings said Tuesday's plea deal between Hunter Biden and the Department of Justice will not impact the investigation. The post Republican Vows Hunter Biden Plea Deal Will Have 'No Impact' on Congressional Probe appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...