The Number Of Americans Living On The Streets “Has Broadly Risen This Year”
June 20, 2023 | Tags: Free Markets, SONS OF LIBERTYJoe Biden and the mainstream media keep telling us that the economy is in good shape, but we continue to get more evidence that directly contradicts that assertion. Over the past few years, the cost of living has been rising much more rapidly than paychecks have, and this has absolutely eviscerated the middle class. So …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments