After Newsom’s Multiple Swipes at Florida, DeSantis Responds with Video in Gavin’s Own Backyard

June 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has fired another shot at Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose attacks on him and the great state of Florida have escalated in recent months. DeSantis, […] The post After Newsom's Multiple Swipes at Florida, DeSantis Responds with Video in Gavin's Own Backyard appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...