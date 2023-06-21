The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

BEASTMODE: Sen. Kennedy to Ethics Expert: ‘My Aunt’s Facebook Page Has More Credibility Than You Do’

June 21, 2023   |   Tags:

Senator John Kennedy (R., La.) slammed liberal law professor Richard Painter at a Senate hearing on Wednesday for his history of making unsubstantiated claims about high-profile conservatives. The post BEASTMODE: Sen. Kennedy to Ethics Expert: ‘My Aunt’s Facebook Page Has More Credibility Than You Do’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x