Biden Awards Anti-Extremism Grants to British Think Tank Under Congressional Scrutiny for Targeting Conservatives 

June 21, 2023

The Biden administration is sending hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of anti-extremism grants to a British think tank that is under congressional scrutiny for pressuring social media companies to censor conservatives. The post Biden Awards Anti-Extremism Grants to British Think Tank Under Congressional Scrutiny for Targeting Conservatives  appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


