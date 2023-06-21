Biden Awards Anti-Extremism Grants to British Think Tank Under Congressional Scrutiny for Targeting Conservatives

June 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden administration is sending hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of anti-extremism grants to a British think tank that is under congressional scrutiny for pressuring social media companies to censor conservatives. The post Biden Awards Anti-Extremism Grants to British Think Tank Under Congressional Scrutiny for Targeting Conservatives appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...