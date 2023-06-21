Brickbat: Missing a Spark

June 21, 2023

A law recently signed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will require all new and renovated residential buildings in the state to have an electric vehicle (E.V.) charging station. Supporters say the law, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2024, will encourage people to buy electric vehicles. But opponents said the law will impose costs on landlords and homeowners and noted that very few residents own electric vehicles. "If less than 1% of cars on the roads are EVs and less than 0.1% of cars in my district are EVs, I just don't see why we are having people in downstate Illinois pay for this infrastructure," said state Rep. Travis Weaver (R–Edwards).

