Speer Ammunition Review: Reach for what the Pros Use

June 21, 2023 |

Speer Ammunition is considered by many shooters as the gold-standard when it comes to high-quality self-defense handgun ammunition and rifle cartridges. Developed in the wake of the 1986 Miami Shootout, the Speer Gold Dot hollow point is the duty ammo of choice for numerous federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies as well as responsible civilians.

Even though Speer makes exceptional defense rounds, they also produce top tier FMJ and TMJ target ammunition for plinking at the range. No matter if you need some 45 ACP ammo for your target 1911 or powerful personal protection 40 S&W ammo for concealed carry, Speer has you covered.

But what makes Speer ammo some of the best in the world and why do so many shooters count on it every day? Let’s take a look at the storied history of Speer Ammunition and why you should be loading it into your EDC mags every day!

So, is Speer Ammo a good choice?

Speer Ammunition is an excellent choice for personal protection and target practice. Their Speer Gold Dot ammunition and Speer Gold Dot G2 lines of jacketed hollow points are used by numerous law enforcement agencies and civilian shooters while Speer Lawman is a perfect choice for handgun training as it is clean burning and accurate.

Where can I buy Speer Ammo?

Speer Ammo History and Important Information

Speer has been producing high-quality loaded ammunition and bullets since the middle of WWII. Back in 1943, Vernon Speer began building bullets as reloading components were hard to find during the war.

Although Speer primarily focused on hunting rifle bullets at first, he was also the first to mass-produce jacketed handgun bullets for hunting and law enforcement.

In the 1960s, Speer came out with their Lawman Ammunition which is preferred for use indoors thanks to its total metal jacket, reducing lead exposure when shooting on indoor ranges. Traditional full metal jacket ammo allows for some vaporization of the bullet’s lead core, while total metal jacket bullets do not.

Speer Gold Dot jacketed hollow points followed and are the most trusted defense ammo for law enforcement today thanks to their amazing terminal ballistics, rugged functionality, and reliability.

Innovation, it seems, runs in the Speer family as Richard “Dick” Speer started CCI (Cascade Cartridge, Inc.) in 1951. Today, all Speer ammunition is loaded with CCI primers, which are also extremely popular with hobby reloading enthusiasts as well.

Today, Speer Ammunition is a subsidiary of Vista Outdoor and is known for its effectiveness in personal defense and training. The iconic Gold Dot hollow point is touted as the number-one load for law enforcement, and the same performance can be found in Gold Dot Personal Protection and Short Barrel.

In 2009, it was reported that a $14 million contract provided Speer Gold Dot 9mm ammo loaded to NATO specs to all 250,000 police officers in France – along with French Gendarmerie, French Customs, and French Corrections.

Where is Speer Ammo Made?

All Speer ammo is produced in Lewiston, Idaho.

Which Calibers are Available?

Speer Gold Dot Ammunition is available in the following calibers:

Speer Lawman ammo is available in the following calibers:

FAQ’s

Is Speer still making bullets?

Yes! Speer is still making bullets for reloading for both handgun and rifle cartridges. Total metal jacket projectiles as well as Speer Gold Dot bullets are available for handloading as well as TNT bullets for varmint hunting and lead round balls for muzzleloading.

How good is Speer Gold Dot ammo?

Speer God Dot ammo is considered by many shooters as the ideal personal protection bullet. Developed to meet the stringent FBI ballistics testing protocol, Speer Gold Dot ammo is used by civilians and law enforcement alike for all types of self-defense situations.

Do police use Speer ammo?

Law enforcement agencies across the globe use Speer Gold Dot ammo for duty carry. Speer Lawman ammo is often used for qualifications since it is safe for use in an indoor range as it is loaded with a total metal jacket (TMJ) bullet. The TMJ bullet reduces lead exposure when shooting indoors.

Does Speer make rimfire ammo?

Yes! Speer produces 22 WMR (Winchester Magnum Rimfire) ammo in their Speer Gold Dot Short Barrel Personal Protection line of ammo. These rounds are great for self-defense and varmint hunting.

What primers does Speer Ammunition use?

All Speer ammo is loaded with CCI primers.

Are Speer cases good for reloading?

Yes! Speer uses brass cases that are Boxer primed for all their factory loads. These brass cases are excellent for reloading.

Which Speer handgun ammunition works best in a Glock 19?

If you are looking for target ammo, the Speer Lawman 115 grain TMJ traveling at 1200 FPS is a great clean firing load for the range. For self-defense handgun ammo, we’d recommend the 124 grain Speer Gold Dot JHP 9mm ammo as this is trusted by law enforcement across the world.

