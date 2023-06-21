The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

WATCH: Dem Congressman Scolds Colleague for Using Term ‘Man-Hours’

June 21, 2023

Democratic congressman Adam Smith (Wash.) on Wednesday scolded a Republican colleague for referring to time worked by military members as "man-hours," saying the Republican should have instead used the gender-neutral construction "person-hours." The post WATCH: Dem Congressman Scolds Colleague for Using Term 'Man-Hours' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


