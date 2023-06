WATCH: Media Come Running to Hunter Biden’s Defense

June 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Liberal media pundits this week rushed to defend Hunter Biden after he won a sweetheart deal to likely avoid jail time on tax and gun charges, mocking Republicans who pointed to the outcome as evidence of a two-tiered justice system. The post WATCH: Media Come Running to Hunter Biden's Defense appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...