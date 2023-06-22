AOC Joins ‘Squad’ Members Boycotting ‘Shameful’ Address by Indian Prime Minister
June 22, 2023
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) on Wednesday became the latest Democratic "Squad" member to announce she would boycott the address to Congress by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, whom she described as having a "deeply troubling human rights record." The post AOC Joins ‘Squad' Members Boycotting 'Shameful' Address by Indian Prime Minister appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
