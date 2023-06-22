California Moves Toward Giving Therapists Unconditional Power To ‘Emancipate’ 12 Year Olds From Their Parents

June 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

California Democrats on Tuesday advanced legislation to let mental health professionals remove children from their homes and place them in state custody without parental consent. The post California Moves Toward Giving Therapists Unconditional Power To 'Emancipate' 12 Year Olds From Their Parents appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...