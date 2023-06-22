The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Catholic Cardinal Urges Americans To Give Up Their Right To Keep & Bear Arms

June 22, 2023   |   Tags: ,
A powerful and influential American Catholic Cardinal, Joseph W. Tobin, of Newark, New Jersey, has written a letter urging the American people to give up their Second Amendment freedom to keep and bear arms. Here is the report: Amid a mounting debate in America over the constitutionality of gun control, Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x