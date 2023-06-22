Distraction? Questions Swirl Over Timing Of Sub Story As Biden Bombshells Hit Target

As two IRS whistleblowers prepared to go public with more damning information implicating the Biden administration in a scheme to bury evidence of Hunter Biden's tax crimes - as well as the revelation that Joe Biden was 'in the room' when Hunter shot a threatening message to a Chinese business associate demanding payment, a story which some have called "the biggest political scandal this country has ever seen", another story captivated the nation: the deaths of missing submarine passengers who set off last weekend to see the Titanic, only to lose contact shortly into the trip.

Late Thursday the Wall Street Journal reported that "A top secret military acoustic detection system designed to spot enemy submarines first heard what the U.S. Navy suspected was the Titan submersible implosion hours after the submersible began its voyage," and that "the U.S. system detected what it suspected was the sound of an implosion near the debris site discovered Thursday."

What's more, it's not like the military took days to try and figure out what the sound was. "While not definitive, this information was immediately shared with the Incident Commander to assist with the ongoing search and rescue mission."

So, the Biden administration knew on Sunday (while not definitive), that the submarine sounded as if it had imploded hours into its journey. What's more, they let everyone think the passengers were alive.

This has led many to wonder whether the Biden administration allowed people to think the sub passengers were still alive, despite information and belief that the sub had likely imploded early into the voyage, a story arc that would have fizzled out much sooner and turned the public's attention to the far greater bombshell of a story surrounding the latest alleged crimes by the Bidens.

Furthermore, while an official death announcement from submersible company OceanGate was predicated on the discovery of a debris field, that may not be enough for those questioning how the sub story came to captivate the nation on the same day the most damning evidence to date against the president's family emerges.

Let's see what the administration comes up with. Now that the story has served its purpose and the White House's "historic" press secretary looks to move to even more dramatic geopolitical shocks, we are confident that it will be some variation of 'out of respect for the families,' or 'at the company's request.'

In the end, however, it's not like a diversion was even needed: for those wondering how many minutes the mainstream media has devoted today to the IRS whistleblowers' story, we have the answer: 0.