German Tabloid Giant Denies Reports it Replaced Editors With AI

Authored by Felix Ng via CoinTelegraph.com,

Artificial intelligence will soon make its appearance in one of Europe’s best-selling tabloid newspapers, but only to support journalistic work, not replace it.

German tabloid company Bild has denied reports it is laying off parts of its editorial team and replacing staffers with artificial intelligence and “automated processes” writes Felix Ng of Cointelegraph.

The Guardian and other media outlets reported on June 21 that Bild’s parent publishing firm, Axel Springer SE, was planning to replace a range of editorial jobs with AI, citing an internal email.

Screenshot of one of the headlines. Source: Sydney Morning Herald

However, Bild Group’s director of communications, Christian Senft, told Cointelegraph that the “reports are false” and that “with our current measures, we have no intention of replacing journalism with AI."

Instead, Senft said the announcement was regarding a restructuring program for regional newspaper editions, which involves reducing from 18 regional editions to 12 by the end of the year, and the closing of 10 out of 15 regional offices, with many functions moving centrally to Berlin.

BILD-Gruppe formiert Managementteam für digitale Transformation https://t.co/FIeEu74KE8 pic.twitter.com/FFTMR3bRuE — Axel Springer SE (@axelspringer) June 19, 2023

“Therefore, these tasks such as secretariats and photo production are no longer necessary in the regions,” he said, reiterating that the associated job reductions have nothing to do with AI.

Senft confirmed that the moves will affect employees in the “low three-digit number.” He also clarified that the announcement states that the company will “increasingly use AI to support journalistic work.”

“To this end, we are approaching the topic with an open mind and currently have many initiatives with which we are exploring areas of application for AI for our journalistic brands, both in the production processes of the editorial offices and in relation to the reader experience,” he added.

“The use of AI creates more time and space for journalistic creativity for editors and reporters. Wherever AI supports, a journalist always has to check and double-check the result at Axel Springer.”

Of course, if you really have to convince your own readers that you are not using AI to write your articles, or if someone can even question if articles are written by algos or humans (as unqualified as they may be at a giant tabloid), you probably should be.

The daily tabloid was founded in June 1952. In the 1980s, Bild reportedly sold more than five million copies per day. By 2010, Bild’s circulation had fallen to 3.55 million, according to Mondo Times. As of 2022, the print newspaper only had a circulation of just over 1 million, according to Media Impact.

The rapid development of AI has nevertheless sparked concerns over job losses in the future.

In May, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna told Bloomberg that 7,800 jobs at the firm could be replaced by AI and automation over the next five years, representing approximately 30% of its workforce.

IBM expects to pause hiring for roles as roughly 7,800 jobs could be replaced by #AI.



Back-office functions such as human resources will be suspended or slowed.



30% of non-customer-facing roles could be replaced by AI and automations in 5 years.



Universities, Schools, HR… pic.twitter.com/OkyHMwhqQD — Brian Solis (@briansolis) May 2, 2023

In a June 14 report, management consulting firm McKinsey & Co. predicted that generative AI may be able to fully automate as much as 50% of all work activity conducted in workplaces today, including tasks related to decision-making, management, and interfacing with stakeholders.

* * *

ZH: ...if you really have to convince your own readers that you are not using AI to write your articles, you probably should be.