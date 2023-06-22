The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Half of Americans Think Hunter Biden Received Special Treatment: Poll

June 22, 2023   |   Tags:

Half of Americans believe President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, received preferential treatment from prosecutors who reached a deal that would allow the younger Biden to plead guilty to tax charges but avoid a gun-related conviction, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found. The post Half of Americans Think Hunter Biden Received Special Treatment: Poll appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x