Half of Americans Think Hunter Biden Received Special Treatment: Poll

June 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Half of Americans believe President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, received preferential treatment from prosecutors who reached a deal that would allow the younger Biden to plead guilty to tax charges but avoid a gun-related conviction, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found. The post Half of Americans Think Hunter Biden Received Special Treatment: Poll appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



