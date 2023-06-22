How Jeffrey Epstein Helped a Rising Democratic Star Pull Off a Political Upset

June 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Democratic congresswoman Stacey Plaskett of the Virgin Islands won her election in 2014 in one of the "biggest upsets" in the political history of her district. But Plaskett, now hailed as a rising star in the Democratic Party, may owe her surprise win in no small part to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, newly released emails show. The post How Jeffrey Epstein Helped a Rising Democratic Star Pull Off a Political Upset appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



