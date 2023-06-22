If Congress Wanted To Hide These Vile Crimes Against Children 50 Years Ago, Think Of What They Are Hiding Now! (Video)
June 22, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosThen said he unto the disciples, It is impossible but that offences will come: but woe unto him, through whom they come! It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.-Luke 17:1-2 Fifty years ago, …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments