Missing Titanic Sub Crew Presumed Dead: OceanGate

Update (1453ET): In a somber statement Thursday afternoon, submersible company OceanGate announced that it believes all passengers on the Titanic-bound submersible have "sadly been lost."

From left, Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Stockton Rush Obtained by CNN

"We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost," the company said in a statement relayed by CNN.

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans," the statement continues. "Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew."

* * *

Update (1335ET):

A rescue expert told Sky News the "debris field" near the wreckage site of the Titanic includes "a landing frame and a rear cover from the submersible."

Friend of two of the men missing on board the submersible confirms the debris found was "a landing frame and a rear cover from the submersible", after receiving WhatsApp messages live on Sky News.pic.twitter.com/JtqbuhBG6w — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 22, 2023

Piers Morgan says the report is "unconfirmed."

UPDATE: Unconfirmed but well-sourced reports that the field debris discovered near site of Titanic included an identifiable landing frame and rear cover from the Titan submersible. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 22, 2023

The US Coast Guard will share more details about the findings at 3 pm est.

* * *

US Coast Guard officials announced a "debris field was discovered" by a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) near the Titanic wreckage site. Search and rescue teams have been scouring the ocean 900 nautical miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, for the missing tourist submersible craft with five people for several days. Time is running out as the oxygen supply on the vessel may be depleted.

A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information. 1/2 — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 22, 2023

"It is estimated to have a 96-hour supply of oxygen, meaning the vessel could run out of air this morning," NBC News said.

"Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information," the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard will hold a press briefing to discuss findings at 3 pm est.