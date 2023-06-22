The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Months Before Hunter Biden Plea, DOJ Touted Crackdown on Gun-Related Crimes

Just six months before Hunter Biden's lawyers announced that he had struck a plea deal with prosecutors that will likely allow him to avoid spending time behind bars for a felony drug offense, his father's Department of Justice touted a crackdown on precisely the sort of crime Hunter Biden committed. The post Months Before Hunter Biden Plea, DOJ Touted Crackdown on Gun-Related Crimes appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


