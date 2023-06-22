Most Critical Hour for Missing Titanic Sub Is Here – Every Second Counts in Search and Rescue Operation

June 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Even as by some calculations the Titan submersible missing in the North Atlantic since Sunday has run out of oxygen, rescuers pressed ahead Thursday in hopes of finding the vessel. […] The post Most Critical Hour for Missing Titanic Sub Is Here - Every Second Counts in Search and Rescue Operation appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...