Poll: Third-Party Candidate Could Doom Biden in 2024

June 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A far-left candidate could cause President Joe Biden to lose reelection in 2024 to former president Donald Trump, according to an Emerson College poll released Thursday. If third-party candidate Cornel West, a socialist professor who supports reparations and extensive wealth redistribution, gets on the ballot, he would only receive 6 percent of the vote, the […] The post Poll: Third-Party Candidate Could Doom Biden in 2024 appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...