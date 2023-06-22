Saving Our School Children from Politicians

Editor’s note: This is based on a great story by Rob Morse, published at his Slow Facts webzine, about Tennessee. But it is important for us in every State.

Across the Fifty States, politicians have left our students defenseless, and we have to save them. Any mass shooting and mass murder triggers screams of outrage, and such should be a wakeup call that the State legislature and Governor have failed us again . We need angry parents to change the status quo and save our kids. As grim as this sounds, there is plenty of good news. We also know how to reduce and to prevent mass murder in our schools. Common sense parents have been ignored for too long.

Some politicians say we should disarm honest citizens to protect our children. Other politicians say they will put armed deputies or police in the schools to save our kids. Both have been lying to us for years. Gun-control fails and the legislatures never fund enough school resource officers to protect our kids. (Assuming that despite all the proof otherwise that school resource officers prevent mass shooting of school children.) We understand the problem: (1) mass-murders are rare and (2) even a small school needs several defenders.

Is there a solution? Absolutely: simple, but not politically easy.

Children at school should be protected the same way our kids are protected by their parents at home. The way politicians are protected in the Capitol or Statehouse. When? NOW. Unlike some proposals that sound good in theory, we know this solution stops mass-murderers.

Don’t listen to what politicians and celebrities say they want. Instead, look at what they do. Politicians are protected by men with guns. Celebrities are protected by men with guns. The spouses and children of these people are protected by men and women with guns. When a celebrity-seeking mass-murderer comes to school, even gun control advocates scream that we should call men with guns. The only debate? When the armed defenders should arrive. Should we not want our kids defended now.

The experts who study school violence told us what to do to protect our students. It was a decade ago when they said we don’t have time to wait. The defenders have to be on campus before the first shot is fired or the murderer will kill more than 14 children while we wait for the police. The experts said that defenders have to be close enough to the students so they arrive in seconds, not minutes. That is simply a matter of elementary school math. The murderers will kill until we stop them, but the experts didn’t know (or refused to admit) that we can do something so the murderers won’t kill at all.

More parents want their children protected at school than want them unprotected. You might think that volunteer defenders at school are rare, but you would be wonderfully wrong. It surprised me too, but we found a higher fraction of teachers who were willing to be armed first responders than the fraction of people who carry concealed in public. (18 percent of teachers vs. 8.0 percent of the general public)

Listen to what that says! It seems that more school staff were willing to protect their kids at school than were willing to protect themselves in public. Unfortunately politicians got in the way of saving our kids. Many States’ legislatures have outlawed most or all school staff from going armed. We didn’t stop the murders in Nashville, in Uvalde, in Columbine, in Connecticut. But we can stop the murderers from attacking our kids tomorrow if we change those laws. Not federal law but State law.

Armed defenders are old news. We’ve had armed volunteer first responders in schools across the country for a decade. About 34 states allow some volunteer armed school staff to be first responders at their schools. One program trains these responders in armed defense, first aid, and in emergency response. They trained about three-thousand first responders in over 200 school districts. (But idiots in that legislature want to disarm them.) We’ve had about two-million school-hours of armed defenders on campus across the 50 States. We have seen what stops celebrity-seeking mass-murderers. We don’t need to speculate.

The threat to our children is real; thirty people died in mass-murders at schools last year (from May to May.)

Armed defense works; a school with a publicly announced program of armed volunteer staff has never been attacked.

None of the trained volunteers have killed an innocent person on campus in the entire history of the program (reaching back a decade.)

Despite those facts, Sheriffs and legislators in many States want to guarantee that only law enforcement and retired law enforcement are allowed to go armed at school. That works for them, but we know that doesn’t work for the kids. We saw law enforcement fail to act time after time in Florida and Texas. We saw children die when School Resource Officers were off campus or at lunch. We saw mass murderers attack the SROs before they attacked the students.

In contrast, we’ve never seen the combination of a uniformed School Resource Officer and concealed volunteers fail to stop a mass-murderer. Our children could be safer next week if parents were standing in the legislators’ offices today demanding that the kids be defended at school. It really is that simple.

The politicians are afraid of what might happen, and I understand that. They have bought into the “bad living” argument. They are worried that the press will question the risk of armed school staff. Worried that sheriffs might object to citizens going armed at school the same way they go armed in public and at other jobs. Those politicians will do the right thing once they are more afraid of our questions than they are afraid of questions from the press and the Woke. I think this decision is easy. I’d much rather face a hard question from a reporter than have to explain why I left an unprotected child to die in his classroom. How many more children must die? Let’s stop that right now.



