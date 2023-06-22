Schools Are Now Allowing Children To Identify As Cats, Horses, Dinosaurs...

Authored by Michael Snyder via TheMostImportantNews.com,

I seriously should have thought of this when I was a kid. If I could have answered every question a teacher asked by meowing like a cat or roaring like a dinosaur, there is no way they could have ever accused me of getting an answer wrong. And when it was time for a quiz or a test, I could have just responded to every question with a paw print. Of course nobody would have actually been able to get away with such a thing decades ago. When I was a kid, anyone that tried to pull this kind of a stunt would have been immediately marched down to the principal’s office. But now we live at a time when we are supposed to allow people to identify as anything that they want.

Things have gotten particularly absurd in the United Kingdom. According to an investigation that was conducted by the Telegraph, schools in the UK are now allowing children to identify as all sorts of things…

At a state secondary school in Wales, one student is said to ‘meow’ when asked questions by a teacher, rather than answering in English, the Telegraph reports. In other schools, one apparently insists on being addressed as a dinosaur, one claims to identify as a horse while another is said to wear a cape and demands to be acknowledged as a moon.

In the old days, teachers knew how to deal with this kind of nonsense.

But today they are instructed not to correct the children because that would be “discriminatory”…

Pupils claim teachers are ‘not allowed to get annoyed’ about such behaviour in case it is seen as being discriminatory. However, lessons are reportedly becoming completely derailed by these interactions, impacting the quality of their classmates’ education.

So these teachers in the UK literally have to sit there and make the best of it when students respond to their questions with “animal noises”…

In some reported instances, classes have faced severe disruption as pupils insist on answering teacher’s questions and communicating via animal noises.

I couldn’t take that.

If I was told that I had to allow students to make animal noises all day, I would just quit.

Apparently one student that identifies as “a cat” has been doing this for three years…

In a particularly disruptive case, the newspaper spoke to a student in Wales who claimed a classmate had identified as a cat for three years. The pupil complained: “When they answer questions, they meow rather than answer a question in English.

Are you kidding me?

In the old days, that kid would have been corrected on day one.

But these days you are not allowed to say anything.

That just wouldn’t be proper.

In fact, a 13-year-old girl was recently called “despicable” by her teacher when she confronted a classmate that identifies as “a cat”…

A 13-year-old girl was called “despicable” by her teacher at a Church of England school in the United Kingdom on Friday after asking a classmate how she identifies as a cat. The schoolgirl and her friend were reprimanded by their teacher at Rye College in East Sussex at the end of an eighth-grade “life education” class, where they were told that they could “be who you want to be and how you identify is up to you,” The Telegraph reported.

Here in the United States, we are moving very rapidly in the same direction.

In fact, we just learned that public school teachers in New York are now being instructed to keep “children’s gender transitions a secret from parents in some cases”…

The New York State Education Department (NYSED) released 42 pages of new guidance for public schools Monday that includes a section about keeping children’s gender transitions a secret from parents in some cases. The report, titled “Creating a Safe, Supportive, and Affirming School Environment for Transgender and Gender Expansive Students,” maintains that a student’s gender identity should be based on the student’s own assertion and that administrators should keep such information from families if they deem it necessary.

Can you believe that?

How do you think parents that have been purposely deceived by teachers will react once they find out the truth?

The stage is being set for some very messy lawsuits.

And sometimes allowing students to identify as whatever they want can have some really tragic consequences.

For example, earlier today I read about a 12-year-old girl that was brutally raped at a middle school in New Mexico…

The diary entry referred back to an incident in October 2021, when her daughter Ray*, a 6th grader at ASK Academy charter school in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, was allegedly raped inside the girls’ bathroom by an older biological male student. When the male student first entered the girls’ restroom, Ray said she was washing her hands and didn’t take particular notice of the student’s sex, nor was she aware of his “gender identity.” But before she knew it, the male student walked over to her, pinned her against the counter, and wrestled her to the floor. After hitting her head, he allegedly held her down, ripped her pants, and raped her.

I’m sorry, but if I see a man try to follow a young lady into a restroom there is going to be a problem.

As a society, we have lost all common sense.

If I say that I am a chicken, that does not make me a chicken.

But now we are teaching our children that they can “identify” as anything that they want.

When I say that time is short, I am not exaggerating one bit.

The social cohesiveness of our society is literally coming apart at the seams all around us.

The inmates are running the asylum at this point, and we are raising an entire generation of children that are going to be completely and totally messed up if they ever get the opportunity to become adults.

* * *

