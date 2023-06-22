The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Shining Light on the Darkness of Child Trafficking: Sound of Freedom Premieres July 4

June 22, 2023   |   Tags: ,
Human trafficking is a $150 billion dollar industry, and millions of children are preyed upon. The United States is one of the top countries for sex trafficking, one of the largest consumers of child porn, and is also one of the largest consumers and originators of child trafficking. It is a source and transit country …


