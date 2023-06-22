The Number Of Americans Filing For First-Time Jobless Benefits Hits Highest Since Oct 2021

264,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits for the first time last week - the highest number since October 2021...

Source: Bloomberg

California, New Jersey, and Connecticut saw the largest jump in initial claims as perhaps the tech layoffs are starting to register...

Continuing claims - interestingly - drift lower (from 1.772mm to 1.759mm last week)...

Source: Bloomberg

Certainly nothing here to prompt The Fed to 'told you so' on the pause (but then again, the continuing claims are a week lagged).