WATCH: Tucker Carlson’s Episode 6: ‘Bobby Kennedy is winning’

June 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Ep. 6 Bobby Kennedy is winning pic.twitter.com/jW51PYahLV — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 22, 2023 IMPORTANT NOTE: It’s hard to believe it’s really happening, but it



Read More...