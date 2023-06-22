Whistleblower Says FBI Verified Authenticity of Hunter Biden Laptop in November 2019

June 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The FBI knew Hunter Biden’s laptop was authentic and not part of a foreign misinformation campaign as far back as November 2019, according to testimony from an IRS whistleblower released on Thursday. The FBI first learned of the laptop in October 2019 and just one month later was able to verify its authenticity, the testimony […] The post Whistleblower Says FBI Verified Authenticity of Hunter Biden Laptop in November 2019 appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...