3M Reaches $10.3 Billion Settlement Over US Allegations Of 'Forever Chemicals' Contamination

Authored by Mimi Nguyen Ly via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Chemical manufacturer 3M Co. has reached a $10.3 billion settlement with several U.S. public drinking water systems to resolve allegations of contamination of “forever chemicals.”

Illustration picture shows the 3M logo at the site of the 3M plant in Zwijndrecht, Netherlands, on 10 June 2021. (Eric Lalmand/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images)

The company announced Thursday that the agreement “includes present value commitment of up to $10.3 billion payable over 13 years.”

The $10.3 billion agreement would settle a case that had been scheduled for trial earlier this month over a 2018 lawsuit brought by the city of Stuart, Florida. The judge overseeing the case delayed the trial the morning it was set to start.

The city alleged that 3M made or sold firefighting foams containing PFAS that polluted local soil and groundwater, and sought for more than $100 million for filtration and remediation.

Stuart is just one of about 300 communities that have filed similar suits against companies such as 3M that produced firefighting foam or the PFAS it contained.

3M itself is facing thousands of lawsuits alleging PFAS contamination that were not part of the latest settlement. Among the lawsuits are those filed by people with personal injury and property damage claims. U.S. states have also filed lawsuits citing damages to natural resources such as rivers and lakes.

‘Not An Admission of Liability’

3M said the money in the settlement will help “support PFAS remediation for public water suppliers that detect PFAS at any level or may do so in the future.”

The company noted the settlement is “not an admission of liability.”

“If the agreement is not approved by the court or certain agreed terms are not fulfilled, 3M is prepared to continue to defend itself in the litigation. 3M also will continue to address other PFAS litigation by defending itself in court or through negotiated resolutions, all as appropriate,” the company stated.

PFAS is an acronym for invisible man-made chemicals called per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, which are known for their resistance to grease, oil, water, and heat. They are colloquially referred as “forever chemicals” because they don’t easily break down in the human body or the environment.

Read more here...