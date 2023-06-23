The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Anti-Diver Combat Dolphins Deploying in Black Sea, Whales and Seals Also Being Trained: Report

June 23, 2023   |   Tags:

Russia is stepping up its security at its Black Sea military base to counter enemy divers, according to British intelligence. But instead of upgrading a surveillance system or adding new […] The post Anti-Diver Combat Dolphins Deploying in Black Sea, Whales and Seals Also Being Trained: Report appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x