FBI Investigates Letters With White Powder Sent to Republicans

Tennessee Republican state lawmakers received threatening letters with "a white powder substance" Thursday afternoon, prompting a lockdown of a legislative office building’s sixth floor, an FBI investigation, and an inspection by a hazmat team, according to a statement from State House speaker Cameron Sexton (R.). The post FBI Investigates Letters With White Powder Sent to Republicans appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


