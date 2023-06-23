Foreign Intel Agencies Say Iran On Cusp of Testing First Nuke

June 23, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Iran continues to pursue illicit nuclear weapons technology across Europe and is on the cusp of testing its first nuclear warhead, according to intelligence estimates from three separate countries. "The Iranian regime has consistently sought to obtain technology for its illegal nuclear program and ballistic missile apparatus," according to a summary of separate intelligence products published by […] The post Foreign Intel Agencies Say Iran On Cusp of Testing First Nuke appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...