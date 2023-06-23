Karine Jean-Pierre Ducks Questions on Hunter Biden’s Texts Linking Father to Shakedown
June 23, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to comment on newly uncovered text messages that indicate Hunter Biden threatened a Chinese business partner with political retaliation from his father, Joe Biden, in 2017. The post Karine Jean-Pierre Ducks Questions on Hunter Biden's Texts Linking Father to Shakedown appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments