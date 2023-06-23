Lab-Grown Meat Gets Green Light On US Menus

The World Economic Forum's dietary blueprint for the masses is becoming a reality as lab-grown meat, bugs, and plant-based foods are quickly being adopted under the guise of solving 'climate change.' The latest move by elites and governments to reset the global food supply chain is US regulators approving the sale of meat cultivated from Chicken cells. This makes the US the second country worldwide, besides Singapore, to approve the sale of lab-grown fake meat.

The Agriculture Department approved Upside Foods and Good Meat to begin selling "cell-cultivated" or "cultured" chicken meat from labs in supermarkets and restaurants.

"Today's watershed moment for the burgeoning cultivated meat, poultry and seafood sector, and for the global food industry," Good Meat said in a statement.

Upside Foods CEO Uma Valeti said cultured meat in the US will "fundamentally change how meat makes it to our table."

"Instead of all of that land and all of that water that's used to feed all of these animals that are slaughtered, we can do it in a different way," said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and chief executive of Eat Just, which operates Good Meat.

WEF alarmists have made it clear they believe a reset of the global food supply chain is needed to solve climate change.

WEF stressed that "we urgently need sustainable technologies and methods to improve our current food systems and use of land for agriculture." Their ultimate goal is to curb meat consumption from livestock on farms to lab-grown meat, bugs, and plant-based foods.

"The globalists are at it again," Rep. Mike Flood (R-Neb.) tweeted earlier this year.

The globalists are at it again – pushing their plans for shifting the world towards a vegan diet as they dream of ending meat production. https://t.co/MgabqplCqe — Rep. Mike Flood (@USRepMikeFlood) January 19, 2023

Good Meat's products are set to hit an undisclosed restaurant in Washington, DC, while Upside's chicken will be launched at a restaurant in San Francisco. It's only a matter of time before the fake meat hits grocery stores.

As for gauging the popularity of lab-grown meat, look at the giant flop plant-based foods have been in the US:

"The bulls in the industry, I think, had a very wild, very optimistic estimate of how big the market could get. "There was a lot of exuberance in this category. It was new, it was different, it was on trend. "But the consumer environment is tough, and this stuff is not cheap... It's going to take time to change cultural practices. It's not going to happen overnight," John Baumgartner, an analyst at Mizuho Securities, recently told clients.

WEF's push to directly or indirectly ram through climate policy on the corporate and government level is happening while these elites who supposedly run the world fly around in luxury private jets and sail across oceans in superyachts.

And it remains uncertain what the health consequences might be 5-10 years into the future due to the consumption of artificial meat...

Oh yea, and there's this: "Carbon Footprint Of Lab-Grown Beef "Orders Of Magnitude" Worse Than Traditionally Raised."

So is fake meat really about saving the planet? Or is there another agenda?