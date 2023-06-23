Millennials Lead The Way On The Great Migration From California To Texas

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

Movers seek to reap the benefits of a friendlier housing market in Texas.

California to Texas Migration Intensifies

This data is a little stale. I suspect the trend may be greater now.

StorageCafe reports California to Texas Migration Intensifies

California to Texas is the most popular interstate relocation route in the U.S., only challenged by New York to Florida, with 93K people making the move

2021 was a record-breaking year in terms of California to Texas move-ins, with roughly 111,000 people taking the route

In 2021, about 1 in 2 people who migrated from CA to TX were millennials

According to data from the American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates, the number of people leaving the Golden State for the Lone Star State has grown by 36 percent between 2016 and 2021 while the migration stream from all other states to Texas did not change, rising a mere 0.1 percent. Californians accounted for a little bit more than 15 percent of persons migrating to Texas from other states between 2017 and 2021.

Median Home Prices

Top CA to TX Moving Routes for Renters

The Benefits of Texas Over California

No state income tax policy

Lower cost of living

Robust employment opportunities significantly bolstered by the tech and energy sectors.

Homes cost, on average, about $282K less compared to California, amounting to a 70% price-tag difference.

Larger living spaces, with single family homes in Texas being 17% bigger than Californian residences

Utilities are roughly 20% less than in California

California Tops the List of Worst Places to Look for an Affordable Home

A starter home, according to the Census Department is priced in the bottom third of homes in the area.

California has the top 14 least affordable cities in the country to look for a starter home.

