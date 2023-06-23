The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Washington Post CEO Has Funneled Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars To Democrats

June 23, 2023   |   Tags:

The Washington Post's new CEO, Amazon board member and former Microsoft executive Patricia Stonesifer, has contributed more than $600,000 to Democrats, campaign finance disclosures reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon show. Stonesifer has been a prolific donor to Democrats for more than two decades, having first contributed $500 to former Speaker of the House Tom […] The post Washington Post CEO Has Funneled Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars To Democrats appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


