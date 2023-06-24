The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

“Black Power” Is Just As Evil As “White Power”: “Black” Woman Demands “White” People Ask Permission Before Commenting On Her Videos (Video)

June 24, 2023   |   Tags: , ,
God that made the world and all things therein, seeing that he is Lord of heaven and earth, dwelleth not in temples made with hands; Neither is worshipped with men’s hands, as though he needed any thing, seeing he giveth to all life, and breath, and all things; And hath made of one blood all …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x