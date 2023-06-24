The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Cop with ‘Spotless’ Record Caught Hiding Cameras to Record Children Undressing, Trafficking Videos

The badge and uniform does not signify virtue, just as each ‘spotless’ record doesn’t denote innocence. Eugene, OR — In a crude reminder of the deep-rooted corruption in law enforcement and the judicial system, former Veterans Affairs police officer, Robert Wayne Roady, has been sentenced to a mere 14 years for his heinous and despicable crimes involving …


