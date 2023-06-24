The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Husband Accused of Drugging Wife, Filming At Least 51 Men Raping Her Makes Equally Bizarre Arrest Statement

June 24, 2023   |   Tags:

A 71-year-old French man has been accused of coordinating a lurid nine-year series of rapes of his wife, who police say was drugged while various men she did not know […] The post Husband Accused of Drugging Wife, Filming At Least 51 Men Raping Her Makes Equally Bizarre Arrest Statement appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x