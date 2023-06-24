The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Intel Report Says Lab Leak is Now Considered a Possibility by Every US Intelligence Agency

After blowing past its congressionally mandated deadline, the Biden administration released a declassified portion of its report on the origins of COVID-19 on Friday evening revealing that “all” U.S. intelligence agencies now believe the pandemic may have started in a laboratory. The post Intel Report Says Lab Leak is Now Considered a Possibility by Every US Intelligence Agency appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


