Russian Military Battles Rebel Mercenaries Approaching Moscow

June 24, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

ROSTOV-ON-DON/VORONEZH, Russia—Russian military helicopters opened fire on Saturday afternoon on a convoy of rebel mercenaries already more than half way towards Moscow in a lightning advance after seizing a southern city overnight. The post Russian Military Battles Rebel Mercenaries Approaching Moscow appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...