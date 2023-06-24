Ungodly: Scientists Create First Synthetic Human Embryos in Near Sidestep of UK Ethics Legislation

June 24, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Scientists have made an incredible and alarming breakthrough in creating synthetic human embryos, without the use of a sperm and egg. Overall, while the development of a human embryo has […] The post Ungodly: Scientists Create First Synthetic Human Embryos in Near Sidestep of UK Ethics Legislation appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...