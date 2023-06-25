Giorgia Meloni Torches UN’s LGBT Agenda, Instead Introduces Policy That Christians Will Celebrate

June 25, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

As the globalist LGBT agenda continues its aggressive campaign to gradually erode religious liberty in the West, Christians might finally have found a champion in one European leader. That leader […] The post Giorgia Meloni Torches UN's LGBT Agenda, Instead Introduces Policy That Christians Will Celebrate appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...