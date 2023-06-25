The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

USDA Decides on Bill Gates-Approved Fake Meat – Are These Cancer Tumors or Totally Safe to Eat?

June 25, 2023   |   Tags:

In a recent development that has sparked some excitement and a healthy dose of skepticism, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has given its seal of approval to lab-grown […] The post USDA Decides on Bill Gates-Approved Fake Meat - Are These Cancer Tumors or Totally Safe to Eat? appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x