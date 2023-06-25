Watch: 'Thermonator' Robot Dog Shoots Flames As 'Skynet Moment' Nears

Remember those 'cute' dancing robo-dogs from (Japanese-owned) Boston Dynamics doing all sorts of tricks, like decorating a Christmas tree and opening doors?

Even though Boston Dynamics has pledged not to weaponize robo-dogs, other companies have.

China has made their version of 'spot' - except they strapped a gun onto it.

Another Chinese defense contractor showed off a drone deploying an armed robo-dog into a mock warzone.

Blood-Wing, a Chinese defense contractor, demonstrates drone-deploying an armed robodog.



The Future is Now. pic.twitter.com/tRKnKa8xvp — Lia Wong (@LiaWong__) October 4, 2022

...which leaves us with yet another robo-dog that a US company called "Throwflame" has developed into "the first-ever flamethrower-wielding robot dog," according to its website.

"This quadruped is coupled with the ARC Flamethrower to deliver on-demand fire anywhere!" Throwflame said. It can shoot streams of fire up to 30 feet away.

The militarization of robot dogs is terrifying. Even more disturbing is that some of these robots are receiving OpenAI's ChatGPT upgrades that make them even more intelligent. The 'Skynet moment' is upon us.