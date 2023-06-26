Brickbat: Late for Work

June 26, 2023 | Tags: REASON

Orlando, Florida, police officer Alexander Shaouni has been charged with resisting an officer, reckless driving and fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer. A Seminole County sheriff's office deputy clocked Shaouni doing 82 mph in a 45 mph zone while driving a marked patrol car without his lights or siren on. When the deputy tried to stop Shaouni, he fled. When Shaouni finally did stop, bodycam video showed he seemed angry when the deputy tried to question him. "What? I am going into work, my man," he said. "Why are you trying to pull me over as I'm going into work?"

The post Brickbat: Late for Work appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...