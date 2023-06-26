The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Closer to God Through Prayer

June 26, 2023   |   Tags: ,
We live in troubled times.  Things have changed.  Satan, his demons and his minions among humanity have fundamentally transformed our world into a hideous thing that our forefathers wouldn’t recognize.  Troubled times, indeed.  Perilous times have come. But, as I’ve said many times before, as Christ-followers, we have nothing to fear.  The worst the world can do to us is …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x