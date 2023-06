DeSantis Unveils Hardline Plan To Secure Border

June 26, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Florida governor Ron DeSantis on Monday provided his most detailed plan yet for securing the U.S. southern border with Mexico as he tries to make up ground against Donald Trump in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. The post DeSantis Unveils Hardline Plan To Secure Border appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...