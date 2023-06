Hochul Declares New York ‘Safe Haven’ for Trans Youth

June 26, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

New York governor Kathy Hochul (D.) kicked off New York City's annual "pride" parade Sunday by signing legislation that makes New York a "safe haven" for transgender youth. The post Hochul Declares New York 'Safe Haven' for Trans Youth appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



