The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Obscures More Than It Illuminates’: Lawmakers Slam Biden’s COVID Origins Report

June 26, 2023   |   Tags:

The Biden administration's newly released report on the origins of COVID-19 is so vague it violates the 2023 law that requires the administration to declassify information on the virus's genesis, Republican lawmakers are arguing. The post 'Obscures More Than It Illuminates': Lawmakers Slam Biden's COVID Origins Report appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x