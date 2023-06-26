‘Obscures More Than It Illuminates’: Lawmakers Slam Biden’s COVID Origins Report

June 26, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden administration's newly released report on the origins of COVID-19 is so vague it violates the 2023 law that requires the administration to declassify information on the virus's genesis, Republican lawmakers are arguing. The post 'Obscures More Than It Illuminates': Lawmakers Slam Biden's COVID Origins Report appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...